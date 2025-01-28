Wilderness announces 2025 lineup including headliners Supergrass and Wet Leg

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wilderness has unveiled its 2025 lineup, as the annual festival announces its renewed partnership with The Independent.

Taking place in the picturesque nature reserve at Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, Wilderness wiil be headlined this year by rock band Supergrass, Nineties rave duo Orbital, and Brit Award-winning, Grammy-nominated indie-rock duo Wet Leg.

Completing the headliner lineup are Baement Jaxx, who are making their return to live shows for the first time in over a decade, as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking album, Remedy.

The Independent partnership will bring readers a diverse range of news, features and exclusive offers, as the publication remains committed to supporting events, talent and live spaces in the arts.

Meanwhile, Wilderness offers an eclectic music lineup along with performance art, gourmet food and drink, and wellness experiences. It is set to take place this summer from 31 July to 3 August.

Other artists booked to perform across the weekend include talented singer-songwriter Jalen Ngonda, who recently spoke with The Independent about his critically lauded debut album, Come Around and Love Me.

He will be joined by rock band The Howlers, rising Scottish folk/punk-rock upstarts Brògeal, Bear’s Den and The Pill.

Rory Bett, CEO of Mama Festivals, said: "Wilderness is delighted to be working with the fantastic Independent as our official news partner for the second year. We are so excited about this year’s Wilderness with many new aspects of the show to unveil for our amazing audience, both new and returning.

“The Independent is our preferred partner to bring you the latest news and keep you updated on programme developments."

The Independent’s Music Editor, Roisin O’Connor, commented: "I’m thrilled that The Independent is once again teaming up with the brilliant Wilderness festival to bring readers news, highlights and coverage — as well as exclusive offers — for this spectacular event.

“This year’s lineup is a brilliantly curated (and eclectic) mix of some of the best live acts around. We can’t wait to join the Wilderness team for a weekend of great music."

Audi Presents Wilderness Presale and Ticketmaster Presale is live from Tuesday 4 February at 10am. Readers can sign up to the presale via the Wilderness website.

The general sale begins on Wednesday 5 February at 10am.