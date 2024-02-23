Grime artist Wiley forfeits his MBE for ‘bringing the honours system into disrepute’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grime artist Wiley has forfeited his MBE for “bringing the honours system into disrepute”, the Cabinet Office has announced.

A list published to the Cabinet Office website said the award had been forfeited this month. The decision comes four years after the rapper caused outrage with a number of antisemitic remarks.

The musician, whose real name is Richard Cowie and who is often referred to as the Godfather of Grime, was honoured for his services to music in the December 2017 New Year Honours list.

More to follow...