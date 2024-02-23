Grime artist Wiley forfeits his MBE for ‘bringing the honours system into disrepute’
The musician, whose real name is Richard Cowie, posted antisemitic remarks on X/Twitter in 2020
Grime artist Wiley has forfeited his MBE for “bringing the honours system into disrepute”, the Cabinet Office has announced.
A list published to the Cabinet Office website said the award had been forfeited this month. The decision comes four years after the rapper caused outrage with a number of antisemitic remarks.
The musician, whose real name is Richard Cowie and who is often referred to as the Godfather of Grime, was honoured for his services to music in the December 2017 New Year Honours list.
