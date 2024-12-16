Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Will Smith has denied any links to the disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, and requested that people stop associating him with the rapper.

The Oscar-winning actor was speaking onstage on Thursday (12 December) in San Diego, California, when he said he had noticed his name being associated with Combs, who is currently in a federal lockup in New York awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

More than a dozen women and a dozen men have sued Combs for allegations of sexual assault. The hip hop mogul, who went by many monikers including Puff Daddy, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has repeatedly denied all claims of sexual assault.

Social media users have been speculating online about what celebrities could have attended Combs’ regular parties at his LA mansion, where “freak offs” are claimed to have taken place, which are days-long sex parties in which the musician would allegedly force others into sex acts.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Smith told the crowd he has seen memes that associate himself and Combs; some of them amusing, some of them not.

“I just wanna say this very clearly: I don’t have s*** to do with Puffy, so you all can stop all them memes,” he said, in reference to Combs.

“Y’all can stop all of that bulls***. I ain’t been nowhere near no damn ‘freak off,’” he said to the crowd, as they started cheering in response.

He continued: “I ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid s***.”

open image in gallery Will Smith and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pictured in 2008 ( Getty Images )

Smith has been photographed with Combs in the past, but the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star told the crowd it was a “lie” that he was associated with the rapper.

Smith then joked, “I ain’t even like baby oil,” in reference to the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that were seized from Combs’ LA mansion in a raid in march, which are thought to be supplies for the alleged “freak offs”.

He continued: “This is the first time I’ve said this publicly… I don’t usually respond to dumb stuff, but you know, y’all memes was doing too much, it was having me mad.”

Smith’s comments come days after an accuser referred to as “Jane Doe” claimed that musician Jay-Z raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, along with Combs.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, issued a strongly worded denial of the allegations on Monday, and his attorney Alex Spiro described the case as “a shakedown”.

open image in gallery Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pictured together in 2004 ( Getty Images )

Mr Carter’s lawyers have accused attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit, of initially threatening to “immediately file” a “public lawsuit” against him unless he agreed to resolve the allegations through mediation for a financial payout.

His lawyers instead sued Mr Buzbee, citing Mr Carter as a celebrity John Doe, accusing him of trying to “extort exorbitant sums” from him through false assault allegations, US media reports.

Spiro said: “[Carter] is not mentioned, referenced, or implicated in any way in the criminal investigation of Mr Combs. He is neither a target nor a person of interest in that investigation.”

In a statement to Time, Mr Buzbee said the suggestion he was attempting to blackmail Mr Carter was “stupid and laughable” and that he had simply been seeking confidential mediation.

“What he fails to say in his recent statement is that my firm sent his lawyer a basic demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him,” he said.

“Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve.”