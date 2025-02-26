Will Smith raises eyebrows after ‘kissing’ singer on stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Smith has surprised fans by seemingly leaning in to kiss India Martínez on stage in footage from the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards.

The rapper, 56, and flamenco pop singer, 39, were performing their track “First Love” at the awards show in Miami on Thursday, 20 February when Smith pouted in Martínez’s direction.

In what appears to be choreography for the performance, Smith is seen in the video leaning in for a kiss before Martínez rejects him and walks past. She later leans in for a kiss with Smith herself.

Smith and Martínez’s steamy performance opened this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro Awards, which recognise achievements in the Latin music industry.

The King Richard actor, who made his return to music in June last year, also performed his hit track “Miami” alongside producer Dj Khaled and singer Thalía during the show.

Smith’s head-turning choreography with Martínez quickly caught the attention of social media users, who questioned how the rapper's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, would react.

Jada previously revealed in October 2023 that she and Smith were separated for the last seven years. The estranged couple married in 1997 and share two children: 26-year-old Jaden and 24-year-old Willow.

open image in gallery Will Smith raised eyebrows after 'kissing' India Martínez on stage ( Getty Images )

“I was waiting for Jada to come out from left stage and smack the s*** outta her for kissing her man,” one person wrote.

“This is the worst,” another user said, while a third person in the comments said: “Inappropriate, even if it is ‘entertainment.’”

However, other viewers of the awards show footage pointed out that Smith and Martínez kiss appeared to be more of an on-stage stunt than a sincere romantic gesture.

“If you actually look, you can tell the attempt was a joke. They never actually kissed. The 2nd attempt when she came back still no kiss,” they claimed.

open image in gallery Smith and Martínez performed at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards ( Getty Images )

Others wrote: “It’s like someone’s dad on the karaoke with a drunk local woman.” Another person pointed out: “This man is [an] actor and has kissed plenty of women who [are] not his wife, he is a paid entertainer this is legit his job.”

Smith and Jada’s marriage has made headlines over the years, from rumours of infidelity to claims the couple have an open marriage.

In July 2020, Jada confirmed during an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, that she had a relationship with August Alsina during her marriage to Smith.

open image in gallery Smith has been married to Jada Pinkett Smith since 1997 ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Smith appeared alongside Jada in the episode, in which she explained that she and her husband were “separated amicably” when the romance occurred, which had not been disclosed to the press at the time.

The Set It Off star went on to use the term “entanglement” when describing her involvement with Alsina.

“From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” she said, before being prompted by Will to confirm it “was a relationship, absolutely.”