Will Smith to perform new song at 2024 BET Awards

Will Smith will perform new music at the 2024 BET Awards.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star, 55, recently made his return to music with a Sean Paul collaboration, “Light ‘Em Up”, on the soundtrack for his latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die – his first music release in almost half a decade.

Smith will perform his newest track in Los Angeles on Sunday (30 June), in a star-studded ceremony that will also feature performances from Ice Spice, Ms Lauryn Hill, Tyla and Victoria Monét.

“From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honoured to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

“We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed.”

Back in April, Smith gave a surprise performance at Coachella when he joined the Colombian singer J Balvin during his set.

The cameo was in keeping with Balvin’s extra-terrestrial-themed set, featuring a giant alien head and a mock UFO.

Will Smith performs at Coachella during J Balvin’s set ( Getty )

Wearing his Men in Black character’s trademark black suit and sunglasses, Smith emerged onto the stage from a rising platform, yelling: “Coachella!”

He then rapped the track as backing dancers in alien costumes and black suits performed behind him.

As a rapper, Smith has previously won four Grammy awards: Best Rap Performance for “Parents Just Don’t Understand” in 1989, Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Summertime” in 1992, Best Rap Solo Performance for “Men in Black” in 1998 and for “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” in 1999.

No further details have been given about Smith’s BET performance. However, the ceremony will be hosted by Taraji P Henson during which “Yeah!” musician Usher will be given the Lifetime Achievement award.

Drake leads BET Awards nominations and is up for seven accolades. Nicki Minaj follows closely behind with six nods and J Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Beyoncé each have five.