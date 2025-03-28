Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Smith’s new album Based on a True Story features numerous references to the infamous moment he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars.

The 56-year-old rapper and actor previously publicly apologized to Rock for the incident, which occurred shortly before Smith won the award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Smith was widely criticized for the violent act, and the opening track of his new record opens with the phrase: “Will Smith is canceled.”

The song, titled “Int. Barbershop — Day”, features a number of different voices trading rumors about the star. One can be heard saying: “I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back/ And you know they only made him do that s*** because he’s Black.”

In fact, Smith was not asked to return his Oscar. Instead, the Academy banned him from any of their events for 10 years.

The notorious incident was sparked when Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock said: “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith has since stated that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Will Smith in Miami in February 2025 ( Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images )

Smith then walked on stage and struck Rock, before shouting at him twice: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

“Int. Barbershop — Day” also references this interaction with the lines: “Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin’ bout?/ You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth.”

The next track on the album, “You Lookin’ for Me?”, sees Smith rap: “Took a lot, I’m back on top/ Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated/ Won’t stop, my s*** still hot/ Even though I won’t get nominated.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Smith’s ban from Academy events does not technically impact his ability to be nominated for future Oscars.

The album has been met with a muted response by critics. In a two-star review for The Independent, Tara Joshi writes: “It seems fair for Smith to want to exorcise the past few years, unpacking his perceived mistreatment by both the press and the public. It’s just a shame that he’s chosen to do it with quasi-inspirational songs that don’t bang.

“This was an opportunity for untethered rapping and bold experimentation that still exists within the bouncy freedom of Smith’s once-playful musical universe. Unfortunately, Based on a True Story just isn’t it.”