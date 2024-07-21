Support truly

Will.i.am has spoken about vulnerability in art during an intimate fireside conversation on the future of music and artificial intelligence.

The Black Eyed Peas rapper, who was among headliners at EXIT festival, in Novi Sad, Serbia, on Saturday (July 11), used the discussion to reflect on how AI could be used to democratise the music industry by levelling the playing field and reducing barriers to entry.

The 49-year-old hitmaker emphasised that it was down to musicians to shape its use proactively, but insisted that no amount of AI in the industry would take away from the vulnerability required to make good music.

“Art is a vulnerable thing, creativity is a vulnerable. To get up and share your art, that’s a vulnerable moment,’ he told The Independent.

Will.i.am is among the leading voices in the music industry to have championed AI early on having co-founded FYI.AI, a messaging and productivity tool designed to prioritise the needs of creatives.

( Exit Festival )

Reflecting on the evolution of artificial intelligence and its role in the music industry, the Black Eyed Peas founder was cryptic about what’s next for the band, telling reporters the future was “3008”, in a reference to their hit single “Boom Boom Pow”.

The music mogul turned The Voice judge, later delivered a fan-friendly set reeling through two decades of hits including “Where is the Love?”, “Boom Boom Pow” and “Let’s Get It Started” on the Tesla Universe Mainstage.

More than 210,000 partygoers attended EXIT festival from over 80 countries including the UK, US, Spain, Netherlands and Germany.

( EXIT Festival )

Meanwhile, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, whose former band was the catalyst for EXIT’s creation also performed to thousands on the main stage.

“I was told that EXIT gathers revolutionaries both in the audience and on stage” said Morello, adding that he had waited 33 years for this moment.

This year’s edition of the EXIT festival was also marked by performances by some of the world’s biggest music stars over five days – from Day 0 in honour of Nikola Tesla with Baby Lasagna and Iniko – through the sharp rhymes and electronic beats bought by trap star Gucci Mane, and electronic pioneer Carl Cox on the first festival night.

( EXIT festival )

Elsewhere, Exit festival’s mts Dance Arena saw big-hitters including Maceo Plex, multiple Grammy award nominee Bonobo, and Barry Can’t Swim reel through blistering sets from sunset to sunrise.

Meanwhile, Black Coffee orchestrated a mesmerising conclusion with an unforgettable morning set over EXIT’s bustling electronic music sanctuary.

Before his performance, a grand celebration of EXIT’s 25th anniversary next year was announced.