William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer of R&B band The Delfonics, has died at the age of 77.

After experiencing trouble breathing, Hart was admitted to hospital in Philadelphia. He died from complications during surgery on Thursday (14 July).

His son, Hadi, confirmed the news to TMZ.

William formed The Delfonics around 1964 alongside Randy Cain, Ritchie Daniels, Thom Bell, and his brother, Wilbert.

Before the original members broke up in 1975, the band were known for hits including “La-La (Means I Love You)” and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)”, both of which later experienced a resurgence in popularity when they were prominently featured in Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film Jackie Brown.

In 1971, The Delfonics won a Grammy award for Best R&B Performance for the track “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)”.

After the band split up, the individual members continued touring under the Delfonics name in a number of splinter groups.

Tributes to Hart have already started to circulate on social media.

Journalist OJ Spivey wrote: “RIP William Hart, lead singer of the Delfonics. A falsetto icon who helped put Philly Soul on the map.”

Philadelphia rock band Low Cut Connie wrote: “Very sad to say that William ‘Poogie’ Hart of the Delfonics has passed. The keeper of the Philadelphia falsetto flame. We were so close to having him on Tough Cookies.

“Thanx a million for the amazing songs pal.”