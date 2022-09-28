Jump to content

Willie Nelson to play ‘vote ‘em out’ rally for Beta O’Rourke

Nelson has previously held and attended rallies for O’Rourke as well as openly supported the Democrat party in interviews

Megan Graye
Wednesday 28 September 2022 09:07
Willie Nelson on Republicans being angry with him: 'I don't care, they're entitled to their opinions and I'm entitled to mine'

Willie Nelson will perform at a rally for US politician Beto O’Rourke this Sunday (2 October) in Austin, to support the nominee in his bid to be Texas’s Governor in the 2022 elections.

Beto O’Rourke is a Texan Democrat who previously served as a US representative for Texas’s 16th congressional district.

This isn’t the first time Nelson has supported the Democrats; he has previously held and attended rallies for O’Rourke as well as openly supported the party in interviews.

Last year the country music legend led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” from the steps of the Texas Capitol, during a rally wrapping up a four-day march in support of Democratic state legislators.

“If you don’t like who’s in there, vote them out,” Nelson sang, after he invited the crowd to join him in singing lyrics he’d previously written about taking a stand at the ballot box.

"I’ve endorsed a lot of people: Jimmy Carter, Dennis Kucinich, and Hillary and Bill, Obama," the 89-year-old told Rolling Stone in 2018. "A lot of people seem surprised that I’m backing a candidate, but it ain’t my first rodeo.”

Nelson even brought O’Rourke – a former bass player – and his son up on stage to play with him while performing at a 4 July picnic in Austin.

Like the previous occasions, the rally is called the “Vote ‘Em Out Rally” and Nelson is likely to play a few of his legendary country songs.

The rally will be free to attend and take place at 2pm this Sunday 2 October at the Moontower Saloon in Austin. More information is available on Nelson’s website.

