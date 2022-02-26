Multi-award winning British artist Dave will be joined by American hip-hop megastars Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to headline this year’s Wireless festival.

Wireless revealed its lineup, which also includes artists including ASAP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, J Cole, and SZA, for the festival on Friday (25 February).

The event, which will take place at three sites over two weekends, is billed as Europe’s biggest celebration of contemporary Black music. This year, the festival will run from 1 July until 11 July.

Tickets will go live at 12pm GMT on Monday (28 February), and will be available for purchase here.

Organisers revealed that performances will take place at two London venues – in Crystal Palace and Finsbury Park – and at the Birmingham NEC. The Birmingham show will mark Wireless’s return there for the first time since 2014.

Rapper ASAP Rocky will lead the first weekend at Crystal Palace. J Cole and Tyler, The Creator are expected to perform on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The following weekend, music lovers will make their way to Finsbury Park for an historic all-female line-up, as Cardi B, SZA and Nicki Minaj take to the stage.

Wireless will be “Love Galore” singer SZA’s debut European festival headline slot and her first UK performance since 2018.

That same weekend, Dave will headline in Birmingham, followed by performances by Cardi B and J Cole on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The 23-year-old, who recently won best hip hop/grime/rap act the 2022 Brit awards, was forced to reschedule several shows over damage and delays due to Storm Eunice.

