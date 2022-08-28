Jump to content
Wiz Khalifa ends concert early following disturbance in crowd that left three injured

Members of crowd reportedly had shouted about a shooting taking place, although police denied any weapons had been found in area

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 28 August 2022 12:24
Wiz Khalifa implies that straight men shouldn't eat bananas

Wiz Khalifa was forced to end a concert early following an disturbance that left three injured.

The rapper was playing the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indianapolis on Friday (26 August), when crowd members began to flee the outdoor venue about 45 minutes into his set.

According to local news, members of the crowd were shouting about a possible shooting. However, police said that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area.

The music stopped and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.

Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment after concertgoers “self-evacuated” the amphitheatre, where all exits were opened in accordance with the venue’s emergency procedures, police said.

Wiz had been playing the venue as part of his Vinyl Verse tour, which he’s co-headling with rapper Logic.

Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, released a statement thanking “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press

