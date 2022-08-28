Wiz Khalifa ends concert early following disturbance in crowd that left three injured

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wiz Khalifa was forced to end a concert early following an disturbance that left three injured.

The rapper was playing the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indianapolis on Friday (26 August), when crowd members began to flee the outdoor venue about 45 minutes into his set.

According to local news, members of the crowd were shouting about a possible shooting. However, police said that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area.

The music stopped and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.

Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment after concertgoers “self-evacuated” the amphitheatre, where all exits were opened in accordance with the venue’s emergency procedures, police said.

Wiz had been playing the venue as part of his Vinyl Verse tour, which he’s co-headling with rapper Logic.

Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, released a statement thanking “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press