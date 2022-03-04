Weezer launch their own version of Wordle called ‘Weezle’

Weezer singer Rivers Cuomo has launched a parody version of the hit puzzle game Wordle, entitled “Weezle”.

In Wordle, players must identify a daily five-letter word using six guesses.

They are informed, by way of a coloured tile system, whether any of the letters in their guessed word are correct, and whether they’re in the correct place.

The game became a viral internet sensation, with players sharing their Wordle scores each day on social media.

Cuomo announced the Weezer-centric version of the game on Twitter on Thursday night (3 March).

“If you like Wordle and Weezer, you’ll probably like Weezle,” he wrote.

Weezle abides by much the same principles as Wordle, except the word of the day is always taken from the lyrics of a Weezer song.

The game, which can be played online here, is one of many Wordle spin-offs to have sprung up in the wake of the original’s popularity.

A fan-made Taylor Swift-themed game is among the rivals, called Taylordle.

Weezle was developed with the involvement of Cuomo himself, alongside game developer and YouTuber Marcus Ng.