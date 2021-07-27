Wu-Tang Clan album bought by ‘Pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli for $2million is sold by the US government

A Wu-Tang Clan album that was formerly owned by Martin Shkreli has been sold by the US government as part of his prison deal.

The one-of-a-kind album, entitled Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, was put up for auction in 2015 and the imprisoned pharma entrepreneur was later revealed as the winner of the lot, paying $2m (£1.4m)

The US government announced the sale of the album, but did not reveal the buyer or the sale price, citing a confidentiality clause, leaving it a mystery as to who now has possession of the piece.

The controversial businessman, who was convicted of securities fraud in 2017, had total control of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, meaning only he could allow others to listen to it.

He forfeited his rights to the album three years ago upon his criminal conviction.

The Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office said in a statement: “Proceeds from the sale of the Album will be applied to satisfy the outstanding balance owed on the Forfeiture Money Judgment.”

(Getty Images)

Shkreli has previously tried and failed to sell the album, which is said to feature an appearance from Cher.