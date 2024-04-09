Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Kelley arrested for indecent exposure
Kelley has been in and out of jail since being arrested for possession of meth in 2016
Grace Kelley, the 27-year-old daughter of country star Wynonna Judd, was arrested on Friday (5 April) after allegedly exposing herself on a busy highway.
She was booked into Elmore County Jail in Alabama on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.
According to court records obtained by People, her bond has been set at $1,000 (£789).
Kelley reportedly “exposed her breasts and lower body” at a busy intersection on Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, then wouldn’t identify herself or comply with the police when officers tried to arrest her.
Kelley is the daughter of Judd, 59, and her ex-husband, the businessman Arch Kelley III. Kelley’s grandmother Naomi Judd was also a country music star who died in 2022 at the age of 76.
In 2016, at the age of 20, Kelley was arrested for possession of meth. She has had legal troubles ever since, and in 2018 was sentenced to eight years in prison after leaving a court-mandated drug recovery programme early, violating her probation.
She was released from prison in December 2022 but arrested again just months later in May 2023 on charges of violating an order of protection and restraining order, as well as violating parole. She returned to prison and was released that October.
In March 2022, while on a temporary leave of absence from jail, Kelley gave birth to a daughter, Kaliyah Chanel.
Last year, Wynonna Judd moved to reassure fans after her performance at the Country Music Association Awards sparked concern.
She appeared on stage with Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) to perform the rapper’s hit single, “Need a Favor”.
However, Judd worried fans as she appeared to cling to DeFord’s sleeve for support while she sang.
“Okay so they say don’t read the comments – I’ve read the comments,” Judd responded in the video post. “And I’m just gonna come clean with y’all – I was so freaking nervous. I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll, I wanted it to be so good for him.”
She continued: “I could cry right now, but I’m not going to, because I’m such a fan of his, and he asked me to sing and I said absolutely.”
Addressing fans’ concerns about her, she said: “I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.”
