Wynonna Judd wept during Joni Mitchell’s performance of ‘Both Sides Now’

Wynonna Judd was deeply moved by Joni Mitchell’s performance of her 1969 track “Both Sides Now” at the Newport Folk Festival over the weekend.

On Sunday (24 July) night, Judd wiped tears off her eyes as she watched Mitchell perform live after 20 years.

In a video captured by a fan, Mitchell is seen sitting on stage with fellow country musician Brandi Carlile by her side and Judd behind her as she sings the “Both Sides Now.”

Judd can be seen singing along and wiping away tears from her eyes.

Among the other artists to share the stage with Mitchell and Judd were Blake Mills, Taylor Goldsmith, Marcus Mumford, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe, and Holly Laessig.

“I just realised, Joni’s the least nervous person up here,” Carlile told the crowd, according to The Guardian.

It was Mitchell’s first full live show since playing the Wiltern in Los Angeles on 13 November 2002, and her first live performance since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015.

“This scene shall be forever known henceforth as the Joni jam!” Carlile declared during the set, referring to the jam sessions Mitchell famously hosts at her LA home with musicians such as Harry Styles, Dolly Parton and Chaka Khan.

Mitchell has made a string of public appearances since recovering from her brain aneurysm.

At the Grammy Awards in April, Mitchell was honoured as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the year by the Recording Academy. She then introduced Carlile for a live performance during the ceremony.

Mitchell was also among the artists earlier this year to tell Spotify to remove their music catalogues from the platform in protest of Joe Rogan’s podcast.