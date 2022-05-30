Wynonna Judd has reflected on her life and mental state, a month after her mother Naomi’s death.

Naomi Judd died by suicide on 30 April, as shared by her daughter Ashley Judd. She was 76 years old.

Wynonna, who duetted with Naomi in the country music group The Judds, posted a message to her fans on Sunday (29 May) to let them know how she has been coping since her mother’s death.

Attached to a photo of her performing at a televised celebration of life for her mother on 15 May, Judd began her message by admitting that she didn’t know what to say with “so much happening in the world right now”.

She explained: “I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did.

“This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

“I DO know, that I feel so helpless – right now especially,” she continued, adding that listening to her mother’s 1990 track “Love Can Build A Bridge” has helped her feel better.

Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd in April 2022 (Getty Images for CMT)

“I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’,” she wrote. “I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night.

“I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help.”

Towards the end of her message, Judd thanked her fans for their love and support. She promised to “continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing”.