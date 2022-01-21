Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit.

The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.

On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.”

He added: “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

Ye posted a smiling face emoji after the message.

The Independent has contacted a Netflix representative for comment.

Jeen-Yuhs comprises more than 20 years of footage of West. It is due to be unveiled by the streaming service next month.

It is also scheduled to play at the Sundance Film Festival. The festival recently announced that the event would be taking place virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy debuts on Netflix on 16 February.