Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New Jersey band Yo La Tengo performed their Nashville show in drag on Monday night (13 March), in apparent protest against Tennessee’s restrictive new drag law.

Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first state in the country to approve restrictions on where drag shows can be performed, marking the latest development in the battle against genderqueer freedom of expression in the United States.

The bill effectively bans drag from being performed on public property or in spaces where minors are present.

Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan and James McNew returned for the second half of their set at The Basement East this week dressed in drag, before performing their new track “This Stupid World”.

Kaplan wore makeup, a red dress and black wig, while McNew put on a shawl and a sun hat.

While the band made no direct mention of the new law on stage, they told Pitchfork in a statement on Tuesday: “What we did last night couldn’t have been clearer, and requires no further comment.”

Performers who violate the new law could face a misdemeanour criminal charge and repeat offenders could be charged with a felony.

Yo La Tengo (Getty)

The law has been regarded as an attack on the state’s transgender community and free speech more broadly, and has been condemned by groups like Human Rights Watch.

Yo La Tengo are currently touring around the US. They will arrive in Ireland for the European leg on 10 April.