World-famous cellist Yo-Yo-Ma performs moving Bach piece to ‘comfort’ India during Covid crisis

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma played a “Sarabande” from Bach’s suite as part of his Songs Of Comfort initiative for India while the country confronts a dreadful second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mini-concert was the American-Chinese cellist’s way of comforting everyone during times of distress.

He wrote on Twitter: “For India. Sarabande from Bach’s Suite for Solo Cello No. 4. #songsofcomfort”

Ma chose to play Bach’s Suite for Solo Cello No 4, which gave some comfort to individuals from their agony and sufferings, with many expressing gratitude toward him for his deeply moving rendition.

One fan wrote: “Needed this after trying to explain the situation in India to non-Indian relations who actually tried to say it is pretty bad here too. No, it is not.

“What is going on in India with people dying in hospital parking lots begging for beds and oxygen - it is absolute hell.”

“Thank you. Your rendition is so comforting!” wrote another fan.

“What a lovely gesture! Quite interestingly “Bach” literally means “survive” in bengali.” wrote another user.

Earlier this year in March, the Grammy-winning artist surprised onlookers at a vaccine site in Berkshire Community College, Massachusetts by delivering an impromptu performance.

He was at the location to get his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. After getting the jab, Ma performed for 15 minutes to those waiting in line after him.

Richard Hall, a member of the Berkshire Covid-19 Vaccine Collaborative, told The Berkshire Eagle he “wanted to give something back” to the community.

In September, he and pianist Emmanuel Ax performed at pop-up concerts around Berkshire for the frontline workers.