Accused rapist Yung Filly charged with reckless driving while out on bail

Rapper and YouTube personality Yung Filly has been charged with reckless driving while out on bail for rape and assault charges in Perth.

Australian media reports that the 29-year-old, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was caught by a speed camera travelling at 98mph in a 60mph zone on Roe Highway in High Wycombe.

The Canberra Times cites police as saying the incident took place on Sunday 17 November. The car he was driving has been impounded.

He will appear in court on the reckless driving charges today (12 December), the same day he is also due to attend on the rape and assault charges.

The Independent has contacted his lawyer for comment.

Mr Barrientos appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday (9 October), when he was charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and four counts of sexual penetration without consent.

He has also been charged with one count of impeding another person’s breathing or circulation by applying pressure to the neck.

The alleged assault of a woman in her twenties took place on 28 September in a Perth hotel room, after a performance at the nightclub Bar120 on 27 September.

He was granted bail by a WA magistrate under strict conditions, including a ban on posting to social media about the case or contacting his alleged victim.

Mr Barrientos must also remain in western Australia and report daily to police.

Born in Cali, Colombia, Mr Barrientos moved to the UK with his family as a child, first to Orpington in Bromley and then to south-east London, where he took an interest in the local grime scene.

He rose to fame in 2017 after he began releasing songs online, at the same time growing a huge online fanbase through his YouTube channel, which has 1.4 million subscribers and a total of around 120 million views since he joined in 2013.

Among his most notable releases are 2020’s “Confidence” featuring fellow rappers Chunkz and Geko, 2022’s “Day to Day” with grime veteran Chip, and his collaboration with Brit Award-winning star Aitch on “Grey”, which was released earlier this year.

In recent years, he has also hosted a number of shows including Yung Filly’s Celeb Lock-in and Hot Property on the BBC; he appeared on Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off in 2022.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)