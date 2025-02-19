Zach Bryan gets in heated altercation with man using Meta glasses to film in NYC bar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zach Bryan was caught on camera getting into an argument at a bar in New York City on Monday.

In footage shared with TMZ, the 28-year-old country artist is seen playing pool with other patrons at a sports bar in Manhattan’s West Village before a heated back-and-forth between him and another person ensues.

The footage, recorded on a man’s Ray-Ban Meta spectacles, starts with the “Something in the Orange” singer asking the man filming about his glasses.

“I want to rip them off your face so bad because we’re at a bar,” Bryan said before trying them on and continuing: “You’re going to see some terrible things tonight.”

According to the outlet, Bryan had lost three pool games in a row, and witnesses said the Grammy winner’s mood “changed on the drop of a dime” immediately after his third loss.

The video cuts to a clip of Bryan talking to one of the men who’s telling him that he’s only recording his friends so they can “cherish these fond memories.”

“I’m not trying to record your ass,” the man told Bryan. “I’m trying to record my s*** with my friends for memories, to have fun. It has nothing to do with you, and you’re just being a f***ing douche.”

The “Sun to Me” artist then replied: “That’s the gayest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“Why is that gay?” another asked Bryan as he walked away.

Witnesses reportedly told TMZ that the singer and his group had asked the other men to quit recording them “more than half a dozen times.”

The Independent has contacted Bryan’s representatives for comment.

Bryan has shown support for the LGBTQ+ community in the past, particularly when Bud Light received backlash for casting a transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney as the face of its April 2023 campaign. At the time, country singer Travis Tritt condemned the beer brand and promised to throw away all of his Anheuser-Busch cans.

“I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don’t even mind @travistritt,” Bryan subsequently wrote on X/Twitter. “I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be It’s a great day to be alive I thought.”

Bryan recently broke up with podcast host Brianna LaPaglia after more than a year together. News of their breakup came in October 2024 when the music artist confirmed they were no longer together on his Instagram.

He wrote: “She [LaPaglia] has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways.”

The 25-year-old host of Barstool’s BFFs podcast later claimed she wasn’t aware Bryan was going to announce their split publicly and said she felt “really blindsided.” She then took a break from social media before rejoining Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy on BFFs for a tell-all about her “toxic” relationship with Bryan.

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude,” she said during a November 7 episode. “I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him. My brain’s rewired and I’m scared to make him mad.”

LaPaglia also alleged that Bryan’s team offered her $12 million to sign an NDA about their relationship.