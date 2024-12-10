Zane Lowe: ‘I hate it when people say the music industry is in trouble’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Apple Music presenter and podcast host Zane Lowe has said he dislikes the claim that “the music industry is in trouble”, as the streaming platform announces the launch of three new radio stations.

Apple today revealed the three global radio stations through its Apple Music platform, including one dedicated to celebrating Latin pop, tropical and reggaeton.

The streaming giant previously had three live stations, including its popular Apple Music 1, Hits and Country. All six stations are available to listen to for free, without the need for a subscription.

Speaking to The Independent, Lowe said it was the responsibility of those working in the industry to “try and galvanise people” and bring them “into the experience”.

“[Everyone is] building something that all of us believe in,” he said, “and others [in the music industry and the media] are trying to do that too. We’re trying to find the fans, and when that happens it’s amazing. We all want to provide a collaborative experience that the fans love.”

“I hate it when people say, ‘Oh, the music industry is in trouble,’” he continued. “No, we just need to spend more time trying to find each other. And that’s all. The music sounds as good as it’s ever sounded.

“We’re finding new things to be inspired by [and] the music industry is trying to find new tools to be of service to the artist. We’re all just trying to figure out what tomorrow’s going to feel like, but the music is fine. It is beautiful as it’s ever been.”

open image in gallery Zane Lowe says music is ‘as beautiful as it’s ever been’ ( Apple Music )

Apple Music has enlisted a number of high-profile stars to front its new channels, including Latin music stars Rauw Alejandro and Becky G, singers and producers Jamie XX, FKA twigs and Nia Archives, and ambient and electronic music pioneer Brian Eno.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sport and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said that radio had become the “beating heart” of Apple Music: “It represents the true intersection between technology and human voices, curation and experts,” he explained.

“When we started this, we wanted it to be a platform for artists to express themselves,” he continued. “Latin music has obviously been exploding for the last decade, and we really wanted to celebrate that in a very authentic way.”

open image in gallery Latin star Rauw Alejandro will host a show on a brand new Apple Music radio station, Apple Música Uno ( Apple Music )

Named Apple Música Uno, the new station will launch by playing Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny’s latest single, “EL CLúB”. Artists appearing on the show will offer insights into their own work and reflect on the music that has inspired them, in both Spanish and English.

Meanwhile, the Club station will host exclusive mixes from stars such as Honey Dijon, Jamie XX, FKA twigs and Nia Archivas forming part of a non-stop set covering dance and electronic music.

open image in gallery FKA twigs will present shows and offer exclusive remixes to Apple Music’s new Club station ( Apple Music )

When it came to the idea of a “Chill” station, Schusser said he sat down with Zane Lowe, who has his own flagship Apple Music radio show, to talk about creating something that “doesn’t really exist” yet.

“It’s definitely a collaborative effort,” he said, “and that’s the beauty of having this platform. The radio stations are very fluid so, for instance, if [presenter] Rebecca Judd wants to broadcast for three hours instead of two, we can do that.”

Lowe said he felt “pretty blessed” to be involved in the new Chill station, praising its three predecessors for building a “foundation” for them to work from.

“Those stations know themselves, and the hosts and everybody knows exactly who they are on the air, and the audience knows what they’re getting,” the New Zealand-born DJ and presenter said. “So now it’s like we’re building again.”

The Chill station was a “really personal one”, he continued, and something he found himself seeking at the end of a “long or frantic day.”

“[In recent years], I’ve started to take care of myself better, and so that lent itself into the conversation more, and I realised other people were searching for the same thing,” he said.

“The idea is that the Chill station is here and will have a soundtrack that will hopefully encourage you to feel and move in a different way than how we’re probably encouraged, these days, by looking at the role music plays in that.”

The station will launch with an exclusive premiere of Beck’s recording of “Be Here Now” by George Harrison, which Lowe said had received the blessing of the late Beatles star’s wife, author and producer Olivia Harrison, and their son Dhani Harrison.

Apple Music’s three new stations are available now.