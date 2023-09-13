Zara Larsson fans in uproar over Hannah Diamond cover art

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Zara Larsson has responded after fans pointed out striking similarities between the title and cover art of fellow pop singer Hannah Diamond’s new single, and her latest album, Poster Girl.

Diamond, 32, is preparing to release her new album Perfect Picture under PC Music, a record label known for championing hyperpop acts. In the run-up to the album, she has spent the past week teasing her second single, “Poster Girl”, which will be released on Thursday (14 September).

Yet as Diamond shared visuals from the track, which show her lying in a pink bedroom with posters covering the walls (including images of Diamond herself), fans were quick to point out the similarities to Swedish singer Larsson’s 2021 album.

Also called Poster Girl, the album artwork shows Larsson, 25, lying in a pink bedroom with posters of herself on the wall.

The “Lush Life” singer even commented on the similarities herself, in a post shared on Twitter/X of the album art for Diamond’s new single.

In response, Larsson jokingly tweeted: “She won the idgaf (I don’t give a f***) war.”

Larsson’s tweet has been retweeted more than a thousand times, with one follower commenting: “Not her taking your entire album aesthetic AND title.”

Larsson’s tweet (Twitter/X)

Fans had already noted the similarities to Larsson’s work on a video teasing Diamond’s “Poster Girl” on her Instagram.

“Zara Larsson seeing this [clown emoji],” one commented.

“I feel like I’ve seen this before... mhh wonder where? Ooooo wait Zara’s entire album,” another wrote.

One comment read: “Not you copying the concept of @zaralarsson’s album.”

However, others pointed out that Diamond, real name Hannah Amond, had adopted a pink, hyperfeminine aesthetic throughout her career. The British singer released her first single “Pink and Blue” under PC Music in 2013.

“Ignore the useless noise, you look good AF and can’t wait for the new music,” one fan wrote, calling Diamond “an artist that has stayed true to their identity for years”.

Beneath Larsson’s tweet, another popular comment read: “To be honest this has been Hannah’s aesthetic since 2015 bestie…”

“Help not everyone thinking Hannah copied Zara… Hannah is literally the OG,” another fan wrote.

The Independent has contacted Diamond and Larsson’s representatives for comment.