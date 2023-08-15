Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zara Larsson has addressed a TikToker who accused the Swedish singer of using a homophobic slur against him during a concert in Washington DC.

The “Symphony” singer had commented “that’s crazy” on Ryan Crouse’s TikTok video in which he shared his experience taking a $1 flight to Vietnam.

“You wanna know what’s even crazier?” Crouse asked in a follow-up video. “I used to be a huge f***ing Zara Larsson stan. And I went to your concert back in like what 2018, 2017.

“And we were singing [‘Lush Life’] and you let me up on stage – this was in Washington DC – you let me up on stage and then as soon as I started singing with you, you pushed me off the stage and called me a flaming f***ing f**.”

On Tuesday (15 August), Larsson, 25, posted a TikTok video responding to Crouse’s accusation.

“Ryan, you seem like such a sweet guy. I love your content. I love your personality,” the “Symphony” singer said. “And I get that it’s a joke, but we need to make a study on what it is that makes men white gay men feel like making a woman look homophobic is like the funniest joke ever.

“Because I thought that was a little played out. It’s 2023. Why are you still trying to like Millie Bobby Brown people?” she asked, referencing a bizarre 2018 trend that turned the Stranger Things star into an “anti-gay” meme.

“I don’t get it,” Larsson said, suggesting that perhaps “it’s some sort of self-deprecating humour, I guess”.

Yet, “it’s always on the expense of the girlies and I don't like that”, she added. “Because everybody who knows me knows that. I am an ally. I've always been and I will always be.”

She continued: “But also to the people who don't know me who don’t, you know, get that as a joke. Let’s think, let's be realistic. Would it make sense for me to stand on a stage and say a slur to an audience to a crowd with live people? Would it make sense for me to jeopardise my career?

“Come on guys I believe in you use your brains and I don’t want to be negative Nancy like trust me ... I don’t take myself too seriously. But at the end of the day, it’s like what’s so funny about this?

“It just makes me sad. Like it just hurts me because that’s so far from my character and what I would do. So, Ryan, I’m gonna sue you. I'm gonna sue you – it’s a joke, it’s a joke!” Larsson clarified.

The Independent has reached out to Crouse for comment.

This isn’t the first time Larsson has been involved in an inflammatory interaction on social media. In June, she was criticised for making a “classist” remark to an X (formerly Twitter) user who had questioned her decision to be interviewed by Pop Crave.