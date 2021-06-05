Zayn Malik has been videoed having a heated argument outside a bar in New York.

The former One Direction star can be seen in the clip, which was obtained by TMZ, getting into a row with a passer-by while having a smoke outside Amsterdam Billiards Club.

According to sources, the anonymous man eventually lunged for Malik and called him a homophobic slur.

An enraged Malik, who was shirtless, can be seen shouting back at the man. The singer is said to have left before things escalated.

The establishment’s co-owner told Page Six that it’s unclear what caused the man to take offence, but suggested it might have had something to do with requesting a photo.

“Zayn is in here a lot and we absolutely love having him. He was here for a few hours playing pool and ping-pong with a bunch of people, and there were no problems,” he said.

“I heard that the [scuffle] started over the guy wanting a photo, but I’m not sure. It happened outside,” he added, quipping: “We gave him an Amsterdam Billiards T-shirt and are bummed he wasn’t wearing it outside.”

Anonymous man ‘lunged’ at Zayn Malik, who was having a smoke outside the New York bar (AFP via Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Malik’s representatives for comment.

Malik was with friends – his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, was not with him.