Zayn Malik videoed confronting passer-by in heated argument after ‘being called homophobic slur’
Anonymous man ‘lunged’ at former One Direction star
Zayn Malik has been videoed having a heated argument outside a bar in New York.
The former One Direction star can be seen in the clip, which was obtained by TMZ, getting into a row with a passer-by while having a smoke outside Amsterdam Billiards Club.
According to sources, the anonymous man eventually lunged for Malik and called him a homophobic slur.
An enraged Malik, who was shirtless, can be seen shouting back at the man. The singer is said to have left before things escalated.
The establishment’s co-owner told Page Six that it’s unclear what caused the man to take offence, but suggested it might have had something to do with requesting a photo.
“Zayn is in here a lot and we absolutely love having him. He was here for a few hours playing pool and ping-pong with a bunch of people, and there were no problems,” he said.
“I heard that the [scuffle] started over the guy wanting a photo, but I’m not sure. It happened outside,” he added, quipping: “We gave him an Amsterdam Billiards T-shirt and are bummed he wasn’t wearing it outside.”
The Independent has contacted Malik’s representatives for comment.
Malik was with friends – his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, was not with him.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies