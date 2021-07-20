An original new series about Beatles legend Paul McCartney finally has a UK release date.

The six-part series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, features a “rare” and “in-depth” interview with McCartney, in which he discusses his career as part of The Beatles and Wings, as well as his solo work.

It will be released on Disney Plus on 25 August 2021. The show, which was shown in the US on Hulu, sees music producer Rick Rubin interviewing McCartney across six episodes.

Made by programme makers Endeavour Content, Disney Plus said the Star Original series “explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner” and will be “an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives”.

Last year, McCartney said footage from a new Beatles documentary, Get Back, from Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson , will prove he wasn’t to blame for The Beatles split .

Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin in new documentary ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ (Hulu)

Speaking to The Sunday Times last autumn McCartney said: “The proof is the footage. I bought into the dark side of The Beatles breaking up and thought, ‘Oh God, I’m to blame.’ I knew I wasn’t, but it’s easy when the climate is that way to start thinking so.

“But at the back of my mind there was always this idea that it wasn’t like that, but I needed to see proof,” he said.