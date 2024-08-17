Support truly

Cultural-political demonstration ‘Rave The Planet’ is taking to the streets of Berlin today (17 August), demanding the protection of electronic music in the city, and celebrating its achievements.

The demonstration comes 18 years after the city’s last ‘Love Parade’, and starts at the iconic Brandenburg Gate, before looping around via Großer Stern and the Victory Column.

Founder of the Love Parade and DJ, Dr Motte, is also the face behind Rave The Planet. The final Love Parade was in 2010, when the demonstration became so popular that disaster struck, when 21 people were killed and over 600 injured from overcrowding.

However, this time, the group has vowed to “do it right” and not let it lose its political spirit.

In 2023, 300,000 people attended Rave The Planet’s parade, with its popularity set to be maintained this year, even after the date was moved due to the Euros taking place.

The official anthem for this year’s parade is “Love Is Stronger” by Dr Motte.