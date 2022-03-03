Dolly Parton review, Run Rose Run: Country music queen has a blast narrating this deliciously hokey yarn
As one of the all-time great narrative songwriters, Parton harnesses the mystery-plot momentum for these 12 original songs
“Underneath that sweet, doll-faced exterior, there was something fierce and furious about AnnieLee Keyes. Some dark pain powered those pipes; Ruthanna was sure of it…” Oh yes! Dolly Parton has teamed up with bestselling novelist James Patterson to write a thriller. Published on 7 March, the book is a deliciously hokey yarn about a young singer-songwriter (AnnieLee) struggling to shake off her murky past and make a career in Nashville.
Always alert to a slick marketing opportunity, the 74-year-old country music star realised that fans would love an album inspired by the characters in Run Rose Run. As one of the all-time great narrative songwriters, she’s clearly had a blast, and harnessed the mystery-plot momentum for these 12 original songs.
Parton’s 48th (count ‘em!) record starts at a skittering, screwball bluegrass pace with “Run”. Sounding as fresh as ever, Parton takes the wheel in her no-nonsense, rhinestone-encrusted life coach mode, as she urges her heroine: “Refuse to be controlled by anyone… heal the past and keep improving/ Make a plan and then stick to it!” Banjo and fiddle skid giddily in her wake as she repeats: “Run! Run! Run! C’mon!” Well, you don’t argue with Dolly, do you?
Every track is delivered with Parton’s weapons’ grade grit and propulsion. Over the wailing harmonica of the line-danceable single “Big Dreams and Faded Dreams”, she vows to “put out my thumb and wish for luck/ To hitch a car, a semi-truck”. There’s a slow-dance duet with Ben Haggard called “Demons” (in which AnnieLee falls for an army veteran-turned session musician with huge biceps and a sensitive soul). Together, the duo swap confidences about the pain in their past. Haggard sounds swaggeringly more weatherbeaten than his 29 years, just as the quavering-voiced Parton sounds young enough to be trembling in his arms.
Songs such as the bouncy “Driven” and gutsy stomper “Woman Up and Take it Like a Man” are perfectly on-brand for a woman who has always believed there’s nothing she couldn’t do if she put her mind to it. She has fun with a little gothic blues on “Snakes in the Grass”: against the murky slide of a steel guitar she warns of the venomous characters lurking in the music business. “Be careful where they step, ‘cos I’ve been there myself…They strike in a flash, so you better watch your assssss!” she hisses.
And, of course, there’s a happy ending with “Dark Night, Bright Future”, a bluegrassy bookend to “Run”. We fade out with the soppy, Disney-style ballad “Love or Lust”. As ever, you’re left marvelling at Parton’s to capitalise on her slick professionalism, without ever compromising her huge heart and sparkling spirit.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies