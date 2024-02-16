Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hats off to Jennifer Lopez, still smashing out the Hi-NRG bops in her fifties. She sounds energised. New single “Can’t Get Enough” bounces off the walls with loved-up brass acceleration and romantic exhilaration. The video makes self-deprecating fun of her many marriages, as wedding guests place bets on how long each union will last and the star ends up with cake on her face. It’s a fitting trailer for an album that delivers frosted tiers of greeting-card romance, but lacks real heart.

Those who’ve seen Lopez’s documentary, Halftime, will know she has no shortage of grit. They'll also know that 22 years ago, when she recorded her album This is Me... Then, she was contemplating a future where she might want to give fans another insight into her life. What she surely couldn’t have predicted is that she'd split with the Hollywood star she was crooning about back then (Ben Affleck) and they'd both have kids with other people, only to reunite and marry 20 years later. Enter This is Me... Now.

Although most artists are inspired by heartbreak, JLo says she’s at her most creative when in love. Critics were equal parts swoon/cringe during the “Bennifer” era of the early Noughties, but there’s no denying the press couldn’t get enough of them. In the video for “Jenny from the Block”, Lopez had her cake and ate it too, by calling out paparazzi who snooped on her and Affleck (he also starred in the video) while the couple lounged on a yacht or stopped at a petrol station for gas. She sang about keeping it real, but the message was bewilderingly: “Look! Don’t look!”

This is Me... Now doubles down on Lopez’s previous commitment to celebrating her and Affleck’s (re)union in song. She clearly feels they are now old and wise enough to handle the public attention she claims contributed to their first breakup. There’s nothing to match the witty hook or insatiability of “Can’t Get Enough”, but cowbell-toting banger “Hearts and Flowers” will keep you on the dancefloor.

In the best way, you can tell this is a dancer singing. Cupid-plucked harps flutter throughout the album, adding a dreamy texture to Lopez’s old-school R&B. The soothing, spa-treatment strings offer a soft bed on which Lopez can lay down vocals that snap, flex and stretch into the pockets of beats. She exudes the confidence of a woman who’s survived the hard knocks.

New single ‘Can’t Get Enough’ bounces with loved-up brass acceleration and romantic exhilaration (Norman Jean Roy)

She’s still in her prime, as you can tell when she delivers a knockout vocal on the guitar-backed ballad “Broken Like Me”. She rasps and reaches through her years of heartbreak and admits that she found that honesty made her feel weak. Perhaps that explains some of this album’s lack of detail. And it’s hard to resent Lopez’s hard-won resurgence.

But for all her promises to show us the “real her”, it’s a struggle to see it in the slick and sexy production of tracks such as “Mad in Love” or “Rebound”. Given This is Me... Now is supposed to offer insight into her most personal relationship, you hope for more detail than how Lopez is “looking at my ring ring” while waiting for her phone to “ring ring”. Beyond the rocks that she’s got, there isn’t much to be gleaned.