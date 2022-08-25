Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Julia Jacklin review, Pre Pleasure: The high of a lifetime

The Australian musician’s latest album is one of those rare records that reveals the whole artist, cheap kicks and all

Mark Beaumont
Thursday 25 August 2022 16:14
Comments
<p>Julia Jacklin embraces the ideal that openness in modern songwriting should extend far beyond the emotional</p>

Julia Jacklin embraces the ideal that openness in modern songwriting should extend far beyond the emotional

(Nick Mckk)

The “WAP” revolution, it appears, has reached the folkies. Over two albums of sublime folk and glowering atmospheric rock – 2016’s Don’t Let the Kids Win and 2019’s Crushing – Melbourne-via-Blue Mountains singer Julia Jacklin made a name for herself as not just an imaginative songwriter, but as a frank and forthright lyricist, tackling topics such as revenge porn and sexuality crises. Her third album Pre Pleasure, recorded in Montreal with The National producer Marcus Paquin, further embraces the ideal that openness in modern songwriting should extend far beyond the emotional into all aspects of the female psyche.

Alongside songs of love, religion, self-doubt, family and lost friendship, then, Jacklin sings of bedroom role-playing a sexy magician “naked beneath the cape”, and of watching porn to try (and fail) to turn herself on. Thanks to the likes of Peaches, St Vincent, Khia, Cardi B and now Jacklin, overt sex in music, stripped of metaphorical veil, is no longer solely the territory of leering horndogs such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Bloodhound Gang or Blink-182. Pre Pleasure is one of those rare records that reveals the whole artist, cheap kicks and all.

Not that, as the title might suggest, it’s all foreplay and no bang. Many of these 10 tracks sidle in with minimalist mode; the glitch beats and bass throbs of losing-my-religion confessional “Lydia Wears a Cross” align Jacklin to the modernist folk of Sufjan Stevens or Sharon Van Etten; the limpid hula tones of “Moviegoer” recall the hazy sophistication of Portishead or Keren Ann’s gorgeous 101 album from 2011. But often the songs build to elegant full band edifices or swerve into unexpected noise. The gentle piano pop of “Love, Try Not to Let Go” finds itself invaded by barrages of fuzz guitar, all sweetness and fight.

Elsewhere, where the emotion of a song requires, Jacklin turns things up. Chugging motoric rock best suits the personal fracturing of “I Was Neon”. A sweet grungey swoon fits “Be Careful With Yourself”, a to-do list for a potential life partner to ensure they stick around. And she rebuilds the rough-hewn textures of The Velvet Underground to help her capture the quiet lust of “Magic” (her conjuring-themed shagathon) and the forlorn messiness of a sisterhood falling apart on “End of a Friendship”.

Recommended

Ultimately, though, the sparser moments hit hardest. “Less of a Stranger”, a plaintive guitar heartbreaker, revolves around the devastating line “I just wish my own mother was less of a stranger”. And the hymnal “Too in Love to Die” is a love song like no other: Jacklin imagines her emotional glow must make her immortal if her plane goes down or she steps into speeding traffic. If this is the Pre Pleasure, best prepare for the high of a lifetime.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in