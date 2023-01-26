Jump to content

Rod Stewart joins Sky News phone-in on NHS crisis to call for Tories to quit

‘Give the Labour Party a go at it,’ the Tory-voter told viewers

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 26 January 2023 18:12
Comments
Rod Stewart joins Sky News phone-in on NHS crisis to call for Tories to quit

Self-professed “long time Tory” Sir Rod Stewart has called for the government to step down over the NHS crisis.

Sir Rod joined a phone in on Sky News to say “he has never seen it so bad”, adding the challenges for nurses were “heartbreaking”.

“I personally have been a Tory for a long time but I think this government should stand down now and give the Labour Party a go at it,” he told viewers during his surprise call in Thursday.

He added that he would pay for 10 or 20 hospital scans after patients spoke about experiencing long waiting lists in the NHS.

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter phoned into the broadcaster’s “your say” segment, which covered people sharing their experience of health care, in an unscheduled appearance.

Sir Rod said he had attended a private clinic on Thursday that was basically “empty” and was prompted to call into the show after hearing about the “ridiculous” situation in the NHS.

“There are people dying because they cannot get scans,” Sir Rod said.

“Now listen to me, I don’t need the publicity, I just want to do some good things and this, I think is a good thing. If other people follow me, I’d love it.”

Rod Stewart unexpectedly phoned into the broadcaster to express his disdain over the state of the NHS

(Sky News)

He then called for the NHS to be rebuilt with “billions and billions” of pounds, before adding: “In all my years in this country I’ve never seen it so bad...change the bloody government.”

Sir Rod explained that he had rung into the show in because he often has Sky News in the background while working on his model railroad.

He said he was a “big fan” of the broadcaster, before breaking into a rendition of his 1971 hit ‘Maggie May’ down the phone.

“I’m so proud to be British and I can’t stand it being in this way,” he concluded.

It as more than 10,000 ambulance staff will join nurses in walkouts next month, as unions escalate strike action.

Ambulance workers in eight services across the UK will stage fresh strikes on 6 February, 6 March and 20 March, union GMB has announced.

They will join tens of thousands of nurses walking out on 6 February, after the Royal College of Nursing earlier announced further industrial action on this date.

It will be the first time nurses and ambulance staff strike on the same day, as NHS leaders fear staff and patients will be impacted by the “prolonged war of attrition” between the government and unions.

