Watch live as Rolling Stones launch first studio album in 18 years at London event

Watch live as The Rolling Stones launch their new album at an event in London on Wednesday 6 September.

Hackney Diamonds will be the British rock band’s first studio record in 18 years.

Jimmy Fallon is expected to host Mick Jagger, 80, Keith Richards, 79, and Ron Wood, 76, at the Hackney Empire for the launch, with fans also in attendance.

The event comes shortly after a teaser campaign, which saw the Rolling Stones’ instantly recognisable tongue logo projected onto iconic structures in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and other major cities around the world.

Hackney Diamonds will arrive almost two decades on from their 2005 album, A Bigger Bang.

The group did release one other record, Blue & Lonesome, in 2016 - but the blues-based album consisted of covers of artists such as Howlin’ Wolf and Little Walter.

Anticipated details about the forthcoming album, including a release date, are expected to be revealed at the launch.