Scrapping of Cambridge college mixed choir ‘regressive’ for women

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The St John’s Voices at Cambridge, one of the UK’s finest mixed choirs, is being disbanded to make room for a “broader” range of music – a move that is being condemned as “fundamentally regressive”.

While the choir has existed at St John’s for 400 years, it has been open to women only since 2013. The college does have an all-women a cappella group but it is a “secular vocal ensemble” and not part of the choral tradition.

The move was criticised in a letter signed by the former archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, British conductor Sir Simon Rattle, English mezzo-soprano Dame Sarah Connolly, and Welsh singer Aled Jones.

The college decided after a review in 2023 that they would stop funding St John’s Voices and that the step had been taken “to adopt a broader approach to the provision of co-curricular opportunities in music for our students, including in different genres”.

Choir director Graham Walker will lose his job and leave 14 women singers without an outlet when the group is disbanded at the end of the Easter term in June.

An open letter, addressed to the college council states: “Terminating SJV will leave over 30 members without a choir, its director redundant, and a hole in the musical life of the college and the wider university”.

“We are devastated by this decision, which we believe is a fundamentally regressive move for the college, the choral community in Cambridge, and the wider arts provision for women in the UK,” added the letter.

Male-only choirs stem from a centuries-old belief that women should not be allowed to sing in church, and the issue continues to be contentious, especially for institutions that have signed up to equal opportunities charters.

There have been reports suggesting that this battle is between traditional and more progressive principles of diversity and inclusion.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In a statement, the St John’s College said that “preferences and experiences in music today are different from those of previous generations” and that the new “direction reflects our students’ feedback on their needs and aspirations”.

However, the choir responded saying that the decision was unreasonable. “A British choral tradition with equal opportunities is something that St John’s Voices should be championing, not looking to diminish,” they said.

“It is upsetting that a remarkable step forward in the choral world (the admission of female singers into SJCC) has been weaponised against the very existence of another ensemble, supposedly in the name of broadening opportunities.”

The letter, which was posted on Wednesday and asks for the decision to suspend funding be reversed, has also been signed by broadcaster Alexander Armstrong and the host of the BBC reality show The Choir, Gareth Malone.