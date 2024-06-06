On the day before the Liverpool leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, over a hundred people will attend “Tay Day,” a now-sold-out academic symposium on her work. Academic conferences and symposia on Taylor Swift are – to quote a song title from Red (Taylor’s Version) – nothing new; they are now being offered worldwide, from the United States to Australia.

In fact, only last week I was just one of many academics asked to present at a conference on Swift and feminism organised by Dr Claire Hurley at the University of Kent’s Canterbury campus.

Like many people studying Swift, I came to this field through a somewhat circuitous route. I have a PhD in English and Renaissance studies from Yale and currently work as a lecturer in early modern literature at Queen Mary, University of London.