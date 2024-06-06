Jump to content

First person

I’m a Yale educated academic and this is why Taylor Swift should be studied like Jonathan Swift

Academic studies of the merits of Taylor Swift’s lyrics are not the Mickey Mouse courses you might think they are, argues Dr Clio Doyle – and disagreeing with her just proves her point

Thursday 06 June 2024 12:03
There is a world of allusions, revisions, and slowly changing metaphors to be found in Swift’s work
There is a world of allusions, revisions, and slowly changing metaphors to be found in Swift's work (Getty)

On the day before the Liverpool leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, over a hundred people will attend “Tay Day,” a now-sold-out academic symposium on her work. Academic conferences and symposia on Taylor Swift are – to quote a song title from Red (Taylor’s Version) – nothing new; they are now being offered worldwide, from the United States to Australia.

In fact, only last week I was just one of many academics asked to present at a conference on Swift and feminism organised by Dr Claire Hurley at the University of Kent’s Canterbury campus.

Like many people studying Swift, I came to this field through a somewhat circuitous route. I have a PhD in English and Renaissance studies from Yale and currently work as a lecturer in early modern literature at Queen Mary, University of London.

