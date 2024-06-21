Watch live view of Wembley Stadium ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour arrival

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of Wembley Stadium on Friday 21 June, ahead of Taylor Swift’s concert.

Swifties in London will finally get to experience the Eras Tour as the superstar singer brings her billion-dollar blockbuster live show to the capital.

Swift, 34, has already played shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff and arrives at Wembley amid a frenzy of fan excitement.

British and Irish fans have waited more than a year for the show to arrive, since she kicked off her marathon string of dates in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023.

Since then, Swift has crossed the US, Asia and South America and made stops across Europe, often accompanied by her boyfriend, the NFL star Travis Kelce.

She played three sold-out shows at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh earlier this month, followed by three at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and one night at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The star will now play three nights at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before taking the tour to Dublin next week.