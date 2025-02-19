Rick Buckler death: The Jam drummer dies aged 69

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rick Buckler, the drummer of The Jam, has died aged 69, his former bandmate Paul Weller said.

Buckler, who died after a short illness, was a founding member of the mod punk band in 1972, playing in the band's classic line-up alongside bass player Bruce Foxton, 69, and lead singer and guitarist Weller, 66.

In an Instagram post, Weller said: "I'm shocked and saddened by Rick's passing. I'm thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking.

"To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey. We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends."

open image in gallery The Jam on stage at the Rainbow Theatre in London in May 1977 ( Getty Images )

With The Jam, Buckler featured on six studio albums, including In The City (1977), All Mod Cons (1978) and Sound Affects (1980), which saw the band take a more melodic approach to punk rock, incorporating soul, blues and 1960s beat influences into their music.

Weller also shared a tribute from Foxton on the account, which read: "I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today.

"Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs.

"I'm glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did.

"My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time."

Buckler was due to embark on a Q&A tour of the UK later this year entitled “A Night Of Memories And Music”, which was recently postponed due to his health.

The Jam achieved four UK number one singles and one UK number one album, and are best known for tracks such as Town Called Malice, Going Underground and Down In The Tube Station At Midnight.

The band split in 1982 and had never fully reunited, but Foxton and Buckler have played together on a number of occasions.

open image in gallery Band From The Jam, pictured left to right: Bruce Foxton, Russell Hastings, Dave Moore and Rick Buckler ( PA )

Weller and Buckler reportedly never spoke again barring a brief interaction, with the singer going on to form The Style Council after the dissolution of The Jam.

After The Jam ended, Buckler went on to form a number of groups including Time UK, Sharp, which also featured Foxton, and The Gift, named after The Jam's last studio album and playing music from the band's back catalogue.

Buckler toured with From The Jam, a new band playing covers of his first group, from 2007 to 2009, where he was joined by Foxton, who is still touring with the group.

A statement from his management company announcing the news read: "Rick Buckler, best known as the legendary drummer of The Jam, passed away peacefully on Monday evening in Woking, after a short illness with family by his side.

"Rick was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was a devoted friend to many, who will be greatly missed.

"His family have asked for privacy and respect during this time. Formed in 1972 in Woking, Surrey, the powerhouse three-piece comprised of singer, guitarist Paul Weller and drummer Rick Buckler and later bassist Bruce Foxton.

"The Jam had 18 consecutive UK Top 40 singles from their debut in 1977 to their break-up in December 1982, including four number one hits.

"Rick was also successful with other avenues following The Jam which included furniture design and restoration, writing a number of books and keeping a strong relationship with his fans through his Q&As."

The drummer lived with his wife, with whom he had two children, Jason and Holly.

His books included a number on the history of The Jam, and his own autobiography That's Entertainment: My Life In The Jam, which was released in 2015.