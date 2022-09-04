The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert mid-song after losing his voice: ‘I’m devastated’
“I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now,” the singer told the crowd before ending the concert
The Weeknd barely got through three songs at his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night before having to abruptly end the show due to vocal issues.
In the midst of performing his song “Can’t Feel My Face,” the Los Angeles Times reported that The Weeknd walked off stage. He returned to the stage shortly after and told the crowd: “I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now.”
The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, went on to say: “I’m going to make sure everybody’s good, get your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much.”
He later tweeted a statement to explain what happened and told fans he was “devastated.”
“I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date,” he said.
The Weeknd had been performing at SoFi Stadium, where he also appeared on Friday night, as part of his most recent tour.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies