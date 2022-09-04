The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert mid-song after losing his voice: ‘I’m devastated’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Weeknd barely got through three songs at his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night before having to abruptly end the show due to vocal issues.

In the midst of performing his song “Can’t Feel My Face,” the Los Angeles Times reported that The Weeknd walked off stage. He returned to the stage shortly after and told the crowd: “I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now.”

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, went on to say: “I’m going to make sure everybody’s good, get your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much.”

He later tweeted a statement to explain what happened and told fans he was “devastated.”

“I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date,” he said.

The Weeknd had been performing at SoFi Stadium, where he also appeared on Friday night, as part of his most recent tour.