Watch live from outside Tina Turner’s home following her death at 83

Watch live from outside Tina Turner’s home in Switzerland, where the legendary musician died at the age of 83 on Wednesday 24 May.
In a statement, a representative for the singer announced that she had passed away at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, after a long illness.
“Tina Turner, the ‘queen of rock’n’roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness,” the statement read.
“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”
Tributes to the legendary artist began pouring in shortly after the announcement, with stars including Mick Jagger and Debbie Harry sharing their heartbreak.
“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” Jagger wrote.
“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”
Meanwhile, Harry wrote: “Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day.”
