NBC down for many users as Elon Musk makes debut on SNL

NBC’S stream of Saturday Night Live crashed as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made his hotly anticipated debut on the comedy show.

Annoyed viewers took to social media to complain that the NBC app failed just before the billionaire took to the stage to host the late night show.

The outage was also reported by users at the Downdetector website.

“It’s almost like @nbc thought the whole world would be watching for Elon Musk but then didn’t prepare for the insane increase of volume to the app...” tweeted @nbitty.

“Wow! Did @elonmusk just crash NBC app?” tweeted @i_vp.

And @airstephanie added: “Watching my NBC app try and fail to load is likely just as entertaining as Elon Musk.”

Musk is the first non-entertainer of athlete to host the New York-based show since Donald Trump.

It is also the first time that Saturday Night Live has been streamed live in 100 foreign countries on YouTube.