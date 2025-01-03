Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nikki Glaser says that her anticipation of hosting the Golden Globe awards has made her feel “42 weeks pregnant” and she is now ready and impatient for the “baby” to arrive.

The stand-up comedian and actress told The Independent that she was excited to deliver her jokes “in front of the crowd they were meant for,” following a derided hosting performance by Jo Koy in 2024.

Glaser will emcee the 82nd annual ceremony on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California — the first major awards show of the 2025 season. The show is known for its more relaxed, and often raucous atmosphere, but has also seen some controversy in recent years.

Asked about her nerves ahead of the show, she said: “I’m excited to finally tell these jokes in front of a crowd who they are meant for. I’m ready.

“I feel like I’m 42 weeks pregnant. I need this baby to come.”

open image in gallery Nikki Glaser, will emcee the 82nd annual Golden Globe awards ceremony on Sunday – the first major awards show of the 2025 season ( HBO )

Glaser has entered the spotlight for her cutting, dark, and often offensive jokes during U.S. comedy roasts, including those of Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin. She was also one of the standout performers at the roast of Tom Brady – broadcast on Netflix back in May.

Glaser has received multiple nominations, including at the Globes itself, as well as the Critics' Choice Television Awards, Grammy Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards, including an Emmy nomination for her latest special, “Someday You’ll Die” for HBO.

Glaser has previously cited Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais as inspirations for her hosting duties. According to The Telegraph, she asked the British comedian for tips and was told: “Don’t try to walk out there acting like you’re an A-lister, just because you’re invited. You wouldn’t be if you weren’t the host.”

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Glaser said she felt confident the ceremony’s organizing body, the HFPA, had made the right decision to hire her.

Her crack at the hosting job comes after Koy was slammed by critics for a cringeworthy and fumbled opening monologue, during which he appeared to blame his script-writers for the poor audience reception.

open image in gallery Glaser has cited British comedian Ricky Gervais as one of her inspirations for her hosting duties, and said she has asked him for tips ( 2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC via )

“I feel nothing but complete assurance and confidence in me being able to do this,” Glaser told The WSJ.

“There’s been some jobs I’ve gotten before that I’m like, I hope I can do this, this is a lot of pressure. This, I’m just like, Yeah, they picked the right person. No one’s going to work harder than me at this.’”

A gamut of Hollywood A-Listers will join Glaser onstage throughout the night to present various awards to their peers, including Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Colin Farrell, Dwayne Johnson, Elton John, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, and Michelle Yeoh, among others.

Triumphs at the Globes can help build momentum for a movie or actor’s Oscar campaign – the first televised awards show of the year – and can prove useful ahead of other ceremonies including Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice Awards and the Oscars, which this year will be held on March 2.