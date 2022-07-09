Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer.

Ms Winfrey announced his death in his home city of Nashville, Tennesee, in an Instagram post.

“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,” the media mogul wrote.

“We could feel peace enter the room at his passing.

“That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts.”

Ms Winfrey wrote that the family had “honoured” her father at his home on 4 July with a family gathering with a performance from gospel singer Wintley Phipps.

“He FELT the love and revelled in it until he could no longer speak,” she said.

Mr Winfrey was a Metro Nashville Council member for 16 year and owned a barbershop in the city for more than 50 years.

Mr Winfrey was born in Greenville, Mississippi in 1933 and later served in the US Army during the Korean War.

He and Ms Winfrey’s mother Vernita Lee reportedly spent just one night together, which resulted in the media impresario’s conception.