Watch live: Paul O’Grady’s funeral sees mourners line streets in Kent

Holly Patrick
Thursday 20 April 2023 14:02
Watch live as the funeral for beloved entertainer Paul O’Grady takes place in Aldington, Kent, on Thursday, 20 April.

Mourners will line the streets of the village the television icon from Birkenhead called home for more than 20 years.

O’Grady died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on 28 March aged 67.

The comedian rose to fame as his drag queen alter ego Lily Savage before going on to host a string of popular television programmes such as his eponymous chat show on ITV, on which his treasured dog Buster was a regular feature.

O’Grady was a lifelong animal lover, keeping sheep, pigs, donkeys, chickens, and dogs on his farm in Kent, and became and ambassador for the animal charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2012.

He rehomed five dogs from the centre while filming his multiple award-winning ITV show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

O’Grady’s will be laid to rest with a guard of honour with dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats and a performance from the Salvation Army Band.

