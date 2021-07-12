Paul Orndorff: WWF wrestling legend ‘Mr Wonderful’ dies at 71

Paul Orndorff, the wrestler who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as ‘Mr Wonderful’, has died at the age of 71.

The news was broken by his son, Travis, on Instagram. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr,” he wrote. “He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff.”

He continued: “Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it.”

Among those reacting to the news of Orndorff’s death was his longtime rival Hulk Hogan. “Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,” wrote Hogan on Twitter. “RIP my brother, love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches, heaven just got even more Wonderful ,love U4LifeHH.”

Orndorff competed in the first WrestleMania in 1985, which saw WWF World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, accompanied by Jimmy Snuka, face off against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Orndorff, who were accompanied by Cowboy Bob Orton.