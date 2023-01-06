Global news agency asks photography lovers to pick the finest from their best pictures of 2022
With 2022 in the rear-view mirror, a British news agency has shared some of the most dramatic and impressive photographs they have seen – including shots of a Siberian tiger and a castle that looks like it’s floating in the sky.
The picture editors have picked from hundreds of images to display some of the most captivating they have run on their service. Now the public can vote to decide which of these images will be crowned SWNS Picture of the Year 2022.
SWNS picture editor Jon Mills says: “We are very grateful to all the talented photographers who trust us with their pictures. A great news photograph can be many things, but its core quality is that it tells you a story that lives in your memory.
“Many of the pictures in our gallery are stunning images of this beautiful world, some show moments of intense emotion and others touch on the tragedy that is a very real part of our modern society.”
A stunning Siberian tiger pauses in a quiet forest in this jaw-dropping picture captured by wildlife photographer Sascha Fonseca. Sascha, from Germany, says the image is special as Amur tigers are endangered and this was an undocumented male. He explains: “A male Siberian tiger passed by my camera trap deep in the forests of far east Russia.”
Ronald Kotinsky, 52, fought off Florida mosquitoes to document what he called “crazy lightning bolts”. The spectacle occurred 20-30 miles offshore of the city of Crystal River. The 52-year-old, from Valrico, explains: “Normally lucky and happy to get one bolt from the blue but this storm kept dropping them; the price I paid in blood paid dividends.”
Brianne Surgeoner, 21, has amassed more than 5 million TikTok views for her make-up tutorials. She has astounded fans with her skills because she’s a double amputee. She uses her feet and her upper arms to apply a professional standard of make-up – including dramatic eye shadow looks, delicate eyeliner and intricate skin prep.
In a break from ceremonial duties and London city life, the cavalry are pictured on Holkham Beach on their first ride-out since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The regiment uses the wide-open space to practice equestrian and military skills, building bonds between horse and rider, and improving their prowess as professional soldiers.
Dad-of-two Brian Smith, 55, was leaving work on Tuesday when he saw the historic castle covered in snow. Fog and clouds parted above the building, which is on a steep hill, so Bill took a picture with a long exposure. Brian, a college lecturer, said: “It looks very festive.”
Australian Air Force airplane F/A-18F Super Hornet was photographed flying over Brisbane’s Story Bridge. The image was snapped during the Brisbane Riverfire festival. The photographer said: “It had been raining in the morning, so lots of moisture in the air, which created the vapour trail over the aircraft, which made it all that more special.”
