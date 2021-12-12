The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Friends for life: Meet the dogs who were always by Bruce Weber’s side
‘The Golden Retriever Photographic Society’ is Weber’s first career-spanning collection of his famed dog photographs
The photographer and filmmaker Bruce Weber is associated with a wide array of imagery: humanist portraits of artists, actors and athletes; fashion spreads charged with emotion, irreverence, and nostalgia; lyrical tributes to eroticism and an arcadian vision of the American landscape.
All these things – and golden retrievers, too. Since the very beginning, Weber has been accompanied on his travels by a pack of these benevolent canines, who have populated his photographs for fashion campaigns, prominent magazines, and the pages of his personal scrapbooks in equal measure.
The Golden Retriever Photographic Society is Weber’s first career-spanning collection of these photographs, one he describes as his most personal.
“People sometimes say to me, ‘In my next life, I want to come back as one of your dogs’,” says Weber.
For five decades, these golden retrievers have been foils for Weber’s imagination, storybook characters in the expansive life he has created with his wife, Nan Bush. This book celebrates the human-animal bond, illuminating how connection to one’s pets can fuel creativity, provide companionship and foster an abundance of joy.
You can purchase ‘Bruce Weber. The Golden Retriever Photographic Society’ here
