Bugs before the lens: Creepy-crawlies captured up close

A creepy crawly fan has created amazing – and slightly terrifying – close-up portraits of bugs.

Joshua Coogler’s most recent work sees him focusing his lens on macro shots of ants found in his North Carolina backyard.

The 22-year-old has also captured a fascinating gallery of other tiny creatures, ranging from a blue weevil to a millipede.

Joshua explains: “I have been doing photography for over seven years, with one of my favourite types being macro.

“I have always been photographing bugs I have found outside and trying to learn more about them, starting off using my sister’s old iPod Touch to photograph them.

“Over the years, I have gotten more and more interested in photographing smaller bugs, such as these ant portraits.

Blue weevil (Joshua Coogler/SWNS)

Moth (Joshua Coogler/SWNS)

“I love seeing the final image and seeing all of the intricate details that are hidden from sight when just glancing at them passing by. They are so much more interesting than most would imagine.

“The ant pictures were taken on 6 July. These were all collected from outside in my yard in North Carolina and brought inside to my imaging area.

Bristle millipede (Blue weevil)

Springtail (Joshua Coogler/SWNS)

“These are all carpenter ant species, most likely camponotus pennsylvanicus. The orange one is a type of field ant, most likely a member of the genus Formica.

“I have a macro photography area in my room that I use to photograph small insects and other bugs.

Moth (Joshua Coogler/SWNS)

Ant (Joshua Coogler/SWNS)

“I use a Nikon D7500 and a Laowa 25mm for these images, with my camera connected to a Wemacro Rail.

“The macro rail moves my camera in very tiny steps, and then rests after each step for a few seconds before taking a photo.

Mayfly wing (Joshua Coogler/SWNS)

Neomida bicornis, a species of darkling beetle (Joshua Coogler/SWNS)

“For these photos, anywhere from 20-60 photos are taken, which are then combined to make the final photo.

“Using a technique called “focus stacking”, the entire portrait can be created because with one frame, only a thin slice is in focus.

“Combining them all allows for the entire photo to be clear and in focus.”

SWNS