Cabin fever: A guide to beautiful holiday homes in Britain’s remote places

The UK countryside is dotted with intriguing, little hideaways – photographer Holly Farrier made it her mission to track them down, writes Liam James

Sunday 12 November 2023 06:30
<p>57 Nord: A view of the meeting point of three lochs, with the medieval Eilean Donan Castle on the left</p>

(Holly Farrier)

Countryside escapes capture the mind of city dwellers like little else.

Some may favour a short break in a rural B&B, hoping for friendly landlords to accommodate their leisure – but for those seeking a truly remote stay, cabins and lodges are unparalleled.

A new photobook from Hoxton Mini Press curates Britain’s most exciting rural hideaways where guests can fully immerse themselves in nature.

From an architectural eco-lodge in a private woodland near Hastings to an off-grid sanctuary on the Welsh border, there is a surprising mix of modern and traditional pastoral rentals to discover.

‘An Opinionated Guide: British Cabins & Hideaways’ by Sophie Howarth is published by Hoxton Mini Press

Bowcombe Boathouse: characterful waterside sanctuary in Devon

(Holly Farrier)

Eagle Brae: classic log cabins in a theatrical Highland setting

(Holly Farrier)

Architects Hut: tiny cabin in Dorset with impressive eco-credentials

(Holly Farrier)

The Bivvy: A-frame cabin on a Shropshire farm

(Holly Farrier)

Kudhva: treetop camping pods in Cornwall

(Holly Farrier)

Kudhva: Russian baths are on-site for guests

(Holly Farrier)

Blue Hare: a modernist hideaway on Isle of Harris

(Holly Farrier)

Front cover of ‘An Opinionated Guide: British Cabins & Hideaways’

(Hoxton Mini Press ‘British cabins)

