Riding for the Son: Inside a Christian motorcycle club
Photographer Kim Ludbrook captures life in one of South Africa’s religious biker clubs
Sitting astride their metal steeds they speed down the highway on the way to a church service in the nearby township.
Heads turn and people look up from their phones as the CMA (Christian Motorcyclists Association) ride to a small non-biker church for the inter-denominational Sunday church service to help spread the word of God.
Motorcycle gangs and clubs are often associated with the hardcore, often outlawed motorcycle clubs such as the Hells Angels, Bandidos and Warlocks.
In contrast, the CMA, which was founded in 1975 by Arkansas pastor Herb Shreve, aims to bring the word of God to the biker communities they ride with.
CMA South Africa started in 1980 and has more than 1,000 members in most cities and towns in the country. It is a multi-denominational, multi-racial ministry and uses ‘friendship evangelism’ within the biker community to try to reach out to bikers who may need help and who may ultimately give their lives over to God and become a member.
Part of their ministry also includes praying for safe riding, new motorcycles in the club, helping motorcycle delivery riders and riders in hospital, as well as travelling to motorcycle rallies to offer support at their stands.
By taking the Bible to the road and to other motorcyclists, the CMA aims to bring the word of God to an often misunderstood and feared culture.
