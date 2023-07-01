David Bowie: A photographic memoir like no other

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new photographic memoir chronicling Geoff MacCormack’s 60 years of friendship with David Bowie has been released.

The intimate memoir, David Bowie: Rock ‘n’ Roll with Me, reveals rare insight into a friendship where two men shared their love for music from the moment they met to their final goodbyes.

Beginning at Burnt Ash Primary school in the mid-1950s, to touring the Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane shows, MacCormack was there recording and travelling with the man who changed rock music.

Alongside his memories, MacCormack opens up his archive of photography, sharing never before seen images of his adventures with the music legend.

Ziggy in London, 1973 (Geoff MacCormack)

“This shot was taken the night before David retired Ziggy Stardust at The Hammersmith Odeon. I just took this one shot only and I’m still amazed at how calm he is just before performing a major show to a London audience.”

Asleep on the train, 1973 (Geoff MacCormack)

“We had a little party on the train (Trans-Siberian Express). We had a few drinks (copious) with some tourists and young Russian soldiers who said they were in the construction unit. David came off second-best on this occasion and I managed to snap the aftermath!”

Nakhodka to Moscow, 1973 (Geoff MacCormack)

“This is the first decent shot I took of David with my new (Nikon) camera on the Trans-Siberian railway.”

Shooting paper cups, 1975 (Geoff MacCormack)

“Competing in the ‘shooting paper cups’ tournament I was one up at this point. Anyone who’s spent time on a film set will tell you, it’s 10 per cent action and 90 per cent hanging around.”

DB looking down, 1975 (Geoff MacCormack)

“I showed the negative of this shot to the legendary printer Robin Bell, he said he’d see what he could do. When I saw what he’d got from my neg I was beyond thrilled! Definitely, one of the favourite images of mine or anybody’s!”

Group shot, 1975 (Geoff MacCormack)

“Trying out ideas for ‘Station to Station’ at Cherokee Studios. From left, Dennis Davis, Bobby Womack, David, Roy Bittan from Bruce Springsteen’s band and Ronnie Wood in the foreground.”

DB with saxophone 1975 (Geoff MacCormack)

“The ‘Station to Station’ Album is the only time I took my camera into David’s recording sessions. The atmosphere at Cherokee Studios in Hollywood was chilled. David is just about to lay down some saxophone parts.”

David Bowie and Geoff MacCormack, 1975 (Geoff MacCormack)

“Another image from ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ . I can only claim ‘art direction’ for this shot. With soaring temperatures and an uncomfortable costume, all credit to David for seeing the funny side of my wind-up.”

Neon Loans, 1975 (Geoff MacCormack)

“The natural Santa Fe lighting gives this shot of David a wonderful glow, while the contents of the window display, plus the neon sign, lend further content. The other shot I took, at the same time as this, is the cover of my book ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll with Me’, which has a certain heroic look while this image shows a small amount of vulnerability.”

David Bowie writing, 1975 (Geoff MacCormack)

“David writing lyrics for ‘Station to Station’. He would often do this right at the last moment for this and other projects. I like the serenity of the image and wish I’d clocked which track it was he was working on.”

Starman in the mirror (Geoff MacCormack)

“This powerful image taken on the set of TMWFTE was a reflection in a mirror when David was having his make-up applied!”

David Bowie reclining with sunglasses in 1975 during the filming of ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ (Geoff MacCormack)

“I only discovered this dramatic shot while looking for extra images for the Brighton Museum and Art Gallery Show in 2020. It’s become one of my favourites in my collection.”

(ACC Art Books)

You can purchase ‘David Bowie: Rock ’n’ Roll with Me’, published by ACC Art Books, here