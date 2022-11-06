Making a splash: Dogs diving into their very own underwater photoshoot
Photographer Lucy Ray offers us a glimpse of our pet pooches from a whole new angle
Photographer Lucy Ray loves jumping into the pool to capture amusing shots of her more furry clients.
She says owners book in underwater shoots to treat their pets.
Bonnie, a five-year-old sprocker spaniel, had her time in the limelight after a cancer scare.
Owner Tracey Rayment says: “I wanted to do the pictures because Bonnie had a health scare in the summer when initially they thought it was very serious [cancer] – but after lots of tests and scans it wasn’t serious at all, thankfully.
“I knew from previous walks to the river that she was quite happy putting her head underwater, and I always thought I’d love to see what she looks like.
“So after the scare of losing her prematurely, I started looking online to see if was possible and came across the Starfish website – the work looked amazing.”
Lucy, who runs Starfish Photography, took photos of Bonnie at the Canine Aqua Centre near Milton Keynes.
She doesn’t only capture dogs, however. She also enjoys photographing babies and sharks in the water.
You can see more of Lucy's work here.
